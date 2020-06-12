Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 160,885 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.67% of Leidos worth $86,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.91. 99,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.