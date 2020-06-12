Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $250,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $71,776,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

