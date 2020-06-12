Ajo LP Trims Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,580 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

