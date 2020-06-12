Ajo LP Sells 169,393 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,393 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.