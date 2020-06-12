Ajo LP Raises Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ajo LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1,314.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

