Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 15,469 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

JBHT opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

