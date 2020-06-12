Ajo LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ajo LP reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,084 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock worth $15,330,583 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

