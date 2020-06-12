Ajo LP Invests $2.30 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,704,000 after purchasing an additional 418,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 195,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

TRU stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

