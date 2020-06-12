Ajo LP Invests $1.88 Million in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

