Ajo LP Buys Shares of 18,038 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.96. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.