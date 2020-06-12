Ajo LP Buys 57,942 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 446.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 27.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 176.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 405.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 68.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

