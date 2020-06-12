Ajo LP Boosts Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ajo LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,628 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $112,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

