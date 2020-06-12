Ajo LP Acquires 176,439 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,439 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Centurylink by 32.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,571,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 62,500.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 53.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 541,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

