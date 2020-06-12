AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 451,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.