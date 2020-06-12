Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $5,915.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00697774 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.