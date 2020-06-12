Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $89,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,220,620 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,456,760. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

