Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMD opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

