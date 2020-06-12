Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.48.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $409.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

