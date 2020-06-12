Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $470.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.25.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $409.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

