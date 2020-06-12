Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $460.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.57.

Adobe stock traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $409.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

