Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.25.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $409.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in Adobe by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

