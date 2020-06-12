Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $409.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.