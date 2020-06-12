Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.67 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $409.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.