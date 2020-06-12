Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.84. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.