Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.83 on Friday, hitting $398.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $409.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCF National Bank raised its position in Adobe by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

