Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Adobe stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $409.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.84.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.48.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

