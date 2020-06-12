Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.48.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

