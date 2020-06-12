Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $427.00 Price Target at Griffin Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Griffin Securities from $334.00 to $427.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.83 on Friday, reaching $398.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $409.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $341.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

