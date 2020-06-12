Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $315.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.32.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $13.67 on Friday, reaching $401.34. 4,334,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.84. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.