Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.45. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 189,536 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 19,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $25,144.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

