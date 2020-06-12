Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

