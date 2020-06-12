Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

