Accident Compensation Corp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 140.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,417.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,044.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

