Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 6.2%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33, 437,396 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,856,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AXAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.42.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
