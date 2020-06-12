76,189 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,124 shares of company stock valued at $394,564. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

