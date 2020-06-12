6,500 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $169,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $73,151,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.