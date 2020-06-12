34,845 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $110.93 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

