31,213 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.