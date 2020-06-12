-$0.50 EPS Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.59. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $34,237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,099.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,808 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 282,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,433. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

