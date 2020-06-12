-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

BHR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 41,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $132.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

