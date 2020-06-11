Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) versus Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zosano Pharma and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 406.99%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -234.92% -84.01% Progenics Pharmaceuticals -180.28% -129.46% -53.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.41 Progenics Pharmaceuticals $34.99 million 11.43 -$68.55 million ($0.80) -5.78

Zosano Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenics Pharmaceuticals. Progenics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Its product candidates also comprise PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and Leronlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of HIV infection. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain or advanced-illness adult patients; Relistor tablets for the treatment of OIC in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; PSMA AI, an imaging analysis technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to quantify and automate the reading of PSMA targeted imaging; and automated bone scan index, a software that quantifies the hotspots on bone scans and calculates the bone scan index value. It has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City, New York.

