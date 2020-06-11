Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 2,469,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,637,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.73.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.