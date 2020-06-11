Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 358.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 271.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $28,254.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $123,593.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $205,240. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $419.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.