ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.86

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 2748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. ValuEngine raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

