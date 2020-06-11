Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $66.53 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

