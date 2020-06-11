Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

AUG opened at $1.31 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

