Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Sell

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,859. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 173,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Americas Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $6,889,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

