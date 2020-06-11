Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of TCBI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $18,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

