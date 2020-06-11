Zacks: Analysts Expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to Post $2.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.10. Tech Data reported earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECD. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 719.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.