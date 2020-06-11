Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302,183 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xerox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

